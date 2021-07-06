INSO state chief accuses MDU V-C of appointments in violation of guidelines

The ongoing tussle between Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) vice-chancellor (V-C) Professor Rajbir Singh and Indian National Students Organisation state president Pradeep Deswal seems to be escalating with every passing day with the latter accusing Singh of making nearly a dozen appointments amid Covid in “violation of guidelines”.

Deswal, who had fought the 2019 parliamentary elections from Rohtak seat on the Jannayak Janata party’s ticket, alleged, “Section 9F of University’s Act calendar 1 volume stated that the university shall not create any teaching and non-teaching posts or revise the pay scale of employees without obtaining prior permission of the state government. Under some pressure, Singh had generated two posts and appointed two persons with a politically influential background at a handsome salary. What forced the V-C to make these appointments without any prior advertisement at a time when the varsity was closed due to the pandemic situation,” he added.

The two high-profile appointments are said to be that of Dilawar Singh, who has been made the chief consultant, hospitality, and Rajveer Singh who was hired as chief consultant, security, on contract basis. It is learnt that Rajveer Singh is a relative of Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma and Dilawar is said to be close to the V-C himself.

In a sharp attack on the V-C, Deswal said he had waived off fee to the tune of ₹2.54 crore of students of state university of performing and visuals arts (SUPVA).

“The students had paid the exam fee but the authorities of (SUPVA) had not made the payment to MDU. The V-C waived off ₹2.54 crore. It is a big scam. Why did he not waive off ₹11 lakh of students studying at Jat College in Rohtak. He has flouted rules in making the appointments and waiving off this amount,” he added.

Responding to Deswal’s charges, MDU vice-chancellor Professor Rajbir Singh said the appointments of chief security and hospitality consultants were made after it was passed in the executive council’s meeting.

“Similarly, we had waived off fee to the tune of ₹2.54 crore of students in an EC meeting. All allegations against me are baseless and false. We have been taking all decisions as per rules and regulations,” he added.