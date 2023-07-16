Assam flood situation worsens, over 1 lakh affected in 17 districts

The flood situation in Assam has intensified amidst the continuous rainfall and the rising water level of major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, with the number of affected people reaching 107,829 in 17 districts, according to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). So far, seven people have been killed in floods and landslides in the state.

Over 4,168 hectares of cropland are submerged currently and 72,315 domestic animals are affected by the flood water (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, however, informed on Saturday that all the rivers are flowing “below danger level”.

Sharing a report of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Baksa, Sarma wrote on Twitter, “As of now, the water level in all four rivers of Lower Assam remains below the danger level, despite the release of excess water from the Kurichu Dam. We are closely monitoring the situation.”

Also Read: Yamuna water level drops to 205.95m, expected to go down: Officials

According to DDMA, Baksa, water levels are falling in all four major rivers in the district, including Beki, Mora Pagladia, Kalida and Pahunara.

“The water level started rising Friday morning, and by 4pm, it reached closer to the danger level. However, on Saturday, all four rivers showed a falling trend,” said Tapan Konch, DDMA official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Warnings were issued in lower Assam districts after Bhutan on Friday began releasing excess water from its reservoir. CM Sarma had said that excess water from the Kurichu Dam in Bhutan was being released since Friday morning and the district administrations in downstream areas of Assam have been put on alert for possible flooding.

Bhutan’s Druk Green Power Corporation Limited (DGPC) on Thursday announced that they might release some extra water from the Kurichu project’s reservoir due to heavy rainfall assuring it will be released in a controlled manner.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has alerted the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and asked them to be on standby. Some people were relocated by the forces as well, as per the officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per ASDMA’s report, 17 districts, including Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Tinsukia are struggling with floods. Biswanath district has the highest number of flood-affected population as of Saturday evening, followed by Golaghat, Dhemaji and Majuli.

Also Read: Delhi floods: Himanta Biswa Sarma says he’s ready to visit Kejriwal’s house but...

4,275 people have taken shelter in 93 relief camps across 11 districts and according to the officials, more camps are ready to shelter the flood-affected people.

Over 4,168 hectares of cropland are submerged currently and 72,315 domestic animals are affected by the flood water, according to ASDMA.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma met Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday night in New Delhi and apprised him of the flood situation, along with relief and rehabilitation measures taken by the state government. He also thanked Shah for releasing Rs.340 crore to the state for the situation, according to a report from PTI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(with PTI inputs)