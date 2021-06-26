International Day against drug abuse: CM launches process to destroy drugs seized from nine districts

Amritsar Punjab chief minister launched, digitally, the process of setting on fire drugs that police of nine districts had seized over the past two years. The collective destruction of drugs was organised to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking that was observed across the world on Saturday (June 26). The United Nations has been marking this day since 1987.

Physically, the drugs are being destroyed at the incinerator of the Khanna Paper Mill in the city and the huge cache of the substances that devastates families will have been peddled for around ₹1,380 crore if not seized.

The drugs that will be destroyed over the next few days include 659-kg heroin; 5.8 crore intoxicating tablets and capsules; 3,000-kg poppy husk, and a few kg of marijuana, charas and smack. Amritsar police commissioner Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill is supervising the process.

Gill said, “Drug disposal committees (DDCs) of ten police districts — Amritsar-city, Amritsar-rural, Batala, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar-city, Jalandhar-rural, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Barnala and Mansa — have visited us to destroy drugs they have seized. The drugs are being destroyed after taking due permission from courts,” he added.

On June 18, Tarn Taran police had destroyed 34kg heroin; 225 kg poppy husk; 90,291 intoxicating pills, 26 injections and some intoxicating powder.