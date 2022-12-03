Home / Cities / Others / International day of persons with disabilities: KGMU holds sports contests for disabled, winners felicitated

International day of persons with disabilities: KGMU holds sports contests for disabled, winners felicitated

"Instead of the usual check-ups and measurement of artificial limbs, we decided to hold an event to lift the spirits of specially-abled people on World Disability Day," said Professor AK Gupta, head of department, DPMR.

The sports events were inaugurated by Professor SN Sankhwar, chief medical superintendent, KGMU.
LUCKNOW: To mark World Disability Day on Saturday, Lucknow-based King George’s Medical University held several sports competitions for the disabled. The contests were held at the department of physical medicine and rehabilitation (DPMR).

“Instead of the usual check-ups and measurement of artificial limbs, we decided to hold an event to lift the spirits of specially-abled people on World Disability Day,” said Professor AK Gupta, head of department, DPMR.

The sports events were inaugurated by Professor SN Sankhwar, chief medical superintendent, KGMU. Meanwhile, Shagun Singh, the in-charge of the workshop, coordinated the event.

Winners of different sports contests held on the day were -- Arun Kumar Agrawal, Neha, Fatika, Satish, Ramraj, and Jitendra. They were felicitated after the contests. “Differently-abled people should not think that they need support. Instead, they should keep trying and keep themselves motivated,” added Professor Gupta.

On the occasion, KGMU vice-chancellor Lt Gen (Dr) Bipin Puri also addressed the gathering.

