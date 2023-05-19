International Museum Day: After 3-yr-long process, Amir-ud-Daula Public Library now 100% digitised

LUCKNOW Following a 3-year-long process, city’s iconic Amir-ud-Daula Public Library, which is home to over 1.6 lakhs books, is now 100% digitised with as many as eight lakh pages of 24,000 rare and antique books, and manuscripts made available online to readers.

The digitisation process was started in 2020 under the Smart City project. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The digitisation process was started in 2020 under the Smart City project. A private company, Informatics Publishing, was given the task, which was completed in two phases,” said Shashi Kala, head librarian of Amir-ud-Daula Public Library.

“Some rare manuscripts, which are as old as 300-400 years old, have also been digitised and even improved for readability with 300 DPI (dots per inch) quality. Several teams undertook the digitisation process with each page of book being scanned through a Czur scanner, ” said Raj Aryan, facility manager of Informatics Publishing. “Any student with library membership can access the library’s website online at -- lucknowdigitallibrary.com -- and access all these books. As many as 1,000 e-newspapers and magazines can also be accessed here,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Along with digitisation, a self-help kiosk has also been installed at the library. At this kiosk, a member can issue a book by punching a card without the assistance of others. A sensor machine has been installed at the gate’s exit, and any book taken out of the premises without being issued would trigger a siren.

Munshi Naval Kishore museum cries for attention

A museum dedicated to Musni Naval Kishore at the Amir-ud-Daula library premises in 2006 lies neglected with several of the old machines, Litho stones, typecasts collecting dust.

A big iron machine used for printing has been kept at a corner with no one to take care of. Likewise, several Letho stones, one typecast, have also been kept at a corner, which is now dust-laden.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On being asked about the upkeep, head librarian Shahi Kala said that dust and dirt is due to the ongoing maintenance activity. It will be taken care of after the work is over.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON