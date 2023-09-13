‘Introduce disability-friendly sports gear in govt residential schools’

LUCKNOW Social Welfare Minister, Asim Arun, announced that the newly formed U.P. Special Olympics Committee will introduce disability-friendly sports equipment in select government residential schools across the state. This initiative was discussed during the committee’s inaugural meeting held in Lucknow on Wednesday. Asim Arun (Sourced)

As the chief guest of the event, Arun emphasised the importance of inclusive development and said, “We should conduct a survey of several government residential schools in the state and identify five or six where disability-friendly sports equipment can be installed so athletes can access them if they need to. The Social Welfare Department will provide assistance for this initiative.” Additionally, he confirmed plans to establish a committee office in Lucknow at the earliest.

In preparation for the 2025 Special Olympics, the U.P. Special Olympics Committee, operating under the Social Welfare Department, outlined their plans and objectives for the next eighteen months. The committee comprises key officials -- including President Mukesh Shukla, Vice-President Saswati Nanda, General Secretary, Treasurer, Sports Director, Intellectual Disabilities Expert, Finance Expert, and a Parent Representative.

President Mohit Shukla expressed his dedication to the cause, stating, “The work we are undertaking serves as a tribute to the messengers of God. Our efforts can only lead to progress.” He also revealed the committee’s aspiration to host the 2027 Special Olympics in Lucknow, India. Furthermore, Shukla announced that several new board members had pledged ₹1 lakh each to establish an initial fund for the committee’s activities in various districts. He also discussed the creation of a helpline service to address queries related to specially abled individuals, encompassing sports, health, and other concerns.

Jitendra Mishra, the committee’s intellectual disability expert, committed to forming teams of experts, special educators, and parents for every district within the next three months. He pledged, “We will establish 12 to 15 sports camps for specially abled individuals across the state in this timeframe.” Vice-President Nanda also announced plans for health screening camps for the athletes and their families. Additionally, district in-charges selected to report to the umbrella committee also attended the meeting.

The U.P. Special Olympics Committee is determined to create opportunities for specially abled athletes and promote their participation on the global stage.

PIC CAPTION: Members of the new U.P. Special Olympics team, including the state committee and all district in-charges, along with social welfare minister Asim Arun, at the convention of the first meeting of the committee at Gomti Nagar.

