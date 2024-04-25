IPL betting racket busted in Gurugram Sector-9, four held

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police have busted an IPL betting racket which was being run from a house at Surya Vihar in Sector-9 and arrested four men. (Representational Image)

The Gurugram Police have busted an IPL betting racket which was being run from a house at Surya Vihar in Sector-9 and arrested four men, police officials said on Wednesday.

The raid was carried out late on Monday night, when the suspects were betting on a match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, police said.

They identified the arrested men as Ravi Kumar (28) and Pravesh Ram (27) of Rewari and Amit Kumar (29) and Sandeep Kumar (30) of Bhiwani. Fifteen mobile phones, laptops and other items were recovered from their possession.

Investigators said the suspects were interacting with multiple people in various states as well as outside the country over the phone and via WhatsApp.

They said, Ravi and Pravesh were the masterminds of the racket operating from the city. They said the four were suspected to be in touch with their superiors who were based outside Haryana and accepted bets from people on their instructions.

“They had taken the house on rent hardly a month ago solely for the purpose of running the racket. A large number of WhatsApp groups were active on their phones. We are interrogating them to ascertain the identity of the suspect on whose directions they were working,” said a senior police officer.

Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram police public relations officer, said the crackdown was made on the basis of a tip-off received by Sector-39 crime branch unit about the movement of suspicious men with laptops and other equipment. “Their bank account details were being gathered and further investigation is going on,” he said.