Iran keen to invest big in UP, says country’s ambassador to India after meeting Yogi

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday met a delegation from Iran-based India Foundation and Institute of Political and International Studies along with the country’s ambassador to India, Dr Iraj Elahi. During the meeting, aimed at attracting investments from Iran, Dr Elahi, said that his country is looking at investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh, according to an official press release.

“The significant contribution of Uttar Pradesh to India’s economy shows that the country’s economy will soon expand more quickly. The pace of infrastructural work as well as enhanced connectivity in the state is an indicator of the major transformation that has taken place. Iran is keen to invest big in Uttar Pradesh,” Dr Elahi was quoted as saying in the communique.

The ambassador added that the Iranian and Indian customs and cultures are very similar and he “feels like home” here. He also invited CM Yogi to visit Iran while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “independent and pragmatic foreign policy”.

Earlier, welcoming Iran’s delegation, CM Yogi described Uttar Pradesh as the soul of India. “U.P. is the largest state of India in terms of population with about 25 crore people. At present, U.P. is the second largest economy in the country. We are the top producer of food grains even though we are not the largest state land-wise. We produce more than 20% of the total food grain grown in the country,“ he pointed out.

CM Yogi added that the state has the best water and agricultural resources and is at the top in the production of fruits, vegetables, and milk along with all other food resources -- including wheat, and sugar. “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, much progress has been made to develop infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh. Our connectivity is good. Today, every part of the state is connected by railways, good highways, and airways,” he said.

The UP CM also said that the state has emerged as the best destination for industrial investment in the country. “Cement, vegetable oil, textiles, cotton yarn, sugar, jute, carpets, brassware, glassware, bangles, and leather goods are among the state’s key businesses,” he said. He went on to add, “The traditional industries -- including handicrafts, carpet manufacturing, metal artifacts, perfumes, and leather goods -- form a major part of exports from India. Connectivity in the state has also become very strong. Now, six expressways are operational. Besides, seven new expressways are going to be ready soon.”

Talking about the state’s contribution to the defence sector, the CM said that Uttar Pradesh has received 93 investment proposals worth more than ₹11,250 crore for the flagship Defence Corridor project. Under the Uttar Pradesh Defence Manufacturing Corridor, the BrahMos missile project in Lucknow is being fast-tracked. This, he said, would develop the next-generation supersonic missile for the Indian forces.

The CM also highlighted the steps being taken under the drone project saying, “India’s drone sector is projected to clock a turnover of ₹12,000-15,000 crore by 2026. The government has announced plans to establish a Centre of Excellence dedicated to drones at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, to foster research and facilitate setting up of drone units in the state.”