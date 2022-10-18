IRCTC scam: Delhi court refuses to cancel Tejashwi’s bail

New Delhi / PATNA

A Delhi court on Tuesday refused to cancel the bail of Bihar’s deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on a plea moved by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the IRCTC case.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel, however, asked Yadav to be more careful and choose appropriate words.

The CBI had claimed that at a recent press conference, Yadav had attempted to subvert the process of law and thwart the entire investigation as well as the consequent trial, and “blatantly abused the liberty granted to him.”

It alleged Yadav issued “direct threat” to CBI officers and their families and “indirect threat” to witnesses.

The court passed the directions after hearing arguments during which Yadav claimed he did not violate any condition set in the bail granted to him earlier.

“I (Yadav) am in opposition parry and raising questions on wrongdoing is my duty. The CBI and ED are being ‘misused’ by the present government. All opposition parties are feeling this,” Yadav’s counsel told the court.

The court said a detailed order will be passed later.

The court had in October 2018 granted bail to Yadav after he appeared before it in pursuance to summons issued against him in the matter related to alleged irregularities in granting operational contract of two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels to a private firm

Yadav’s father Lalu Prasad served as union railway minister from 2004 to 2009.

Soon after the court decision, a large number of workers of Yadav’s party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), descended at the party office at Beerchand Patel Marg in Patna and distributed sweets.

Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya tweeted, “Janta Janardan’s prayers have such power, despite BJP’s lakhs of conspiracies, we win. History is a witness, who has ruled over the hearts of the people.”

Tejashwi Yadav’s elder brother and Bihar’s environment minuster Tej Pratap Yadav said, “God is also seeing who is wrong and who is right. We respect the court. Opponents try to trap us but God protects all.”

RJD state spokesperson Chittaranjan Gagan said, “Truth always win. RJD has always respected the court. We have full faith and confidence in the judicial process,” he said.

The BJP, however, maintained that Tejashwi Yadav had to apologise for his behaviour. “After a strong reprimand from court, he has to apologise to save his bail. It is really shameful that a person sitting on constitutional post has to apologise but the RJD is celebrating as if he has been absolved of all charges,” said former deputy CM and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi.

