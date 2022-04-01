IRCTC to run AC train for ‘Dakshin Bharat Darshan’

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to run a special tourist train to different cities and temples in South India. IRCTC’s Dakshin Bharat Darshan, as the train has been dubbed, will leave Gorakhpur Junction on April 28 and return on May 8 to the same station. Apart from AC coaches, there will also be sleeper coaches in this train, IRCTC officials said.

“Those who book their tickets on this train will be able to visit religious places like Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram, Meenakshi Temple in Madurai, Kovalam beach, Shree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Sri Padmavati Temple and Sri Kapileshwara Swamy Temple in Tirupati, Sri Kalahasti Temple and Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga located in Kurnool town among others,” said Ajit Sinha, regional manager, IRCTC.

For travelling in the AC three coach, a passenger will have to pay ₹28,750 and for sleeper class travel the cost is ₹20,440. The train will also come to Prayagraj Sangam railway station of Prayagraj too.

One can book and board the train from Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj Sangam, Lucknow, Kanpur and Veerangana Laxmibai Junction (Jhansi) stations, Sinha added.

This package includes breakfast, lunch and dinner during the journey, local travel by non-AC buses and accommodation in non-AC dharamshalas, etc. During the yatra, a high standard of hygiene will be maintained and the yatra will be completed following various measures of the Covid-19 safety protocol.

Interested persons can contact IRCTC office at Paryatan Bhawan, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow or visit IRCTC website www.irctc.gov.in or book online at irctctourism.com. Other information and booking can be done at IRCTC office at Prayagraj Junction or at numbers 7081586383 and 8287930932, he added.