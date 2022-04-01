IRCTC to run AC train for ‘Dakshin Bharat Darshan’
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to run a special tourist train to different cities and temples in South India. IRCTC’s Dakshin Bharat Darshan, as the train has been dubbed, will leave Gorakhpur Junction on April 28 and return on May 8 to the same station. Apart from AC coaches, there will also be sleeper coaches in this train, IRCTC officials said.
“Those who book their tickets on this train will be able to visit religious places like Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram, Meenakshi Temple in Madurai, Kovalam beach, Shree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Sri Padmavati Temple and Sri Kapileshwara Swamy Temple in Tirupati, Sri Kalahasti Temple and Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga located in Kurnool town among others,” said Ajit Sinha, regional manager, IRCTC.
For travelling in the AC three coach, a passenger will have to pay ₹28,750 and for sleeper class travel the cost is ₹20,440. The train will also come to Prayagraj Sangam railway station of Prayagraj too.
One can book and board the train from Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj Sangam, Lucknow, Kanpur and Veerangana Laxmibai Junction (Jhansi) stations, Sinha added.
This package includes breakfast, lunch and dinner during the journey, local travel by non-AC buses and accommodation in non-AC dharamshalas, etc. During the yatra, a high standard of hygiene will be maintained and the yatra will be completed following various measures of the Covid-19 safety protocol.
Interested persons can contact IRCTC office at Paryatan Bhawan, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow or visit IRCTC website www.irctc.gov.in or book online at irctctourism.com. Other information and booking can be done at IRCTC office at Prayagraj Junction or at numbers 7081586383 and 8287930932, he added.
-
Enforcement directorate attaches 16 properties of senior bureaucrats, arms dealers of Jammu and Kashmir
JAMMU: The enforcement directorate on Thursday attached 16 properties of various arms dealers and senior bureaucrats of Jammu and Kashmir worth ₹4.69 crores in the fake arms license case being investigated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, officials said. A search operation was conducted by teams of the ED at 11 places on March 24.
-
Season change spurs rise in allergy patients at hospitals
With temperatures soaring and the heatwave prevailing over the city this week, there has been a rise in the number of patients approaching government and private hospitals in the city with complaints of allergy, diarrhoea, and skin problems, especially among children and the elderly. Doctors at the Civil Hospital in Sector 10 said many patients are coming to the out-patient department complaining of allergies, vomiting, dehydration, and diarrhoea.
-
CBI secures production warrant for taking custody of Anil Deshmukh, Vaze and others
Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday obtained a production warrant from the special CBI court for taking custody of former home minister Anil Deshmukh, his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande, personal assistant Kundan Shinde and suspended police officer Sachin Waze in connection with the corruption case against the 72-year-old NCP leader.
-
Pawars attack BJP, right-wing groups for promoting hate against minorities
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party and right-wing groups for targeting minority communities. While senior Pawar spoke about how The Kashmir Files movie was being used to promote hatred against minorities, the deputy CM said people should think about the issues they were engaged in even after 75 years of India's independence and where the world was heading.
-
Structural audit panel to probe complaints of 60 high-rises
The district administration on Thursday said that it will form a structural audit committee within the next few days to probe into complaints pertaining to use of poor construction material and structural issues reported from high-rises in Gurugram. Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav also asked the structural engineers and auditors to submit their proposals so that a decision on empanelment of experts can be taken at the earliest.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics