Trouble mounts for Irfan Solanki as 2 eyewitnesses of arson case come forward

KANPUR In a major development that could further increase legal troubles for incarcerated Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki, two men, who allegedly saw the legislator setting a house ablaze in Kanpur’s Defence Colony in November 2022, have come forward.

Irfan Solanki (HT File)

On Thursday, both the eyewitnesses recorded their statement under 161 of CrPC in connection with the arson case. The witnesses have said that they were passing by the posh locality when they saw Solanki and his men setting the house of one Nazir Fatima, a widow, and her daughter Baby Naaz on fire in an alleged bid to grab their land.

Irfan and Rizwan, according to the witnesses, had a plastic filled with some liquid in their hands. The two were allegedly sprinkling the (supposedly) inflammable liquid to increase the intensity of the fire. One of the two witnesses even claimed that he knows Irfan and his brother personally as he would often visit the MLA’s house. Both the eyewitnesses are likely to be produced before the magistrate in the local court on Friday.

So far, 14 eyewitnesses, including the complainant, have given their testimonies in the case. Along with Solanki, the eyewitnesses have also identified MLA’s brother Rizwan Solanki, Haji Ajjan, and a few others, who, according to them, were complicit in the crime.

Joint commissioner of police Anand Prakash Tiwari said two independent eyewitnesses have voluntarily come forward in the case. Police have recorded their statements and they would soon record their statement before the court also, he added.

