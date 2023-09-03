News / Cities / Others / Italian DJ arrested in Goa with narcotics worth 55 lakh

Italian DJ arrested in Goa with narcotics worth 55 lakh

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 03, 2023 06:52 PM IST

Police said that Italian DJ Michael Lawrence Steffenoni, who goes by the stage name DJ Bobblehead, is one of the top names in the psy party circuit in Goa

The Goa Police has arrested Italian DJ Michael Lawrence Steffenoni, who goes by the stage name DJ Bobblehead, on charges of possession of narcotics, including LSD and charas, worth 55 lakh, officials said on Sunday.

The Italian DJ was arrested along with his accomplice from his rented house in Assagao in North Goa. (Image posted on X by DGP_Goa)
The Italian DJ was arrested along with his accomplice from his rented house in Assagao in North Goa. (Image posted on X by DGP_Goa)

Steffenoni, 32, was to perform in at least two parties in the coastal state and was arrested along with one Neil Walter, 28, from the former’s rented house in Assagao in North Goa, police said.

“The accused is one of the top names in the psy party circuit and was working as a resident DJ in a popular nightclub in Vagator (North Goa). The accused DJ was scheduled to be in two shows at two different popular night clubs in Anjuna and Vagator area on September 2 and 3,” superintendent of police (SP), Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), Bossuet Silva said.

Police also suspect that the said contraband was brought by the DJ for sale and distribution during the above cited events.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Goa Police said that they were “maintaining discreet surveillance” on the DJ and his movements after they received a tip-off concerning narcotics sale, possession and distribution, which led to the raid.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out