Italian DJ arrested in Goa with narcotics worth 55 lakh

The Goa Police has arrested Italian DJ Michael Lawrence Steffenoni, who goes by the stage name DJ Bobblehead, on charges of possession of narcotics, including LSD and charas, worth ₹55 lakh, officials said on Sunday. The Italian DJ was arrested along with his accomplice from his rented house in Assagao in North Goa. (Image posted on X by DGP_Goa)

Steffenoni, 32, was to perform in at least two parties in the coastal state and was arrested along with one Neil Walter, 28, from the former’s rented house in Assagao in North Goa, police said.

“The accused is one of the top names in the psy party circuit and was working as a resident DJ in a popular nightclub in Vagator (North Goa). The accused DJ was scheduled to be in two shows at two different popular night clubs in Anjuna and Vagator area on September 2 and 3,” superintendent of police (SP), Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), Bossuet Silva said.

Police also suspect that the said contraband was brought by the DJ for sale and distribution during the above cited events.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Goa Police said that they were “maintaining discreet surveillance” on the DJ and his movements after they received a tip-off concerning narcotics sale, possession and distribution, which led to the raid.

