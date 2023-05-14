Odisha STF arrests 3 for selling, sharing OTPs to Pakistani agents

Three, including a teacher of an Industrial Training Institute (ITI), were arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha police on charges of fraudulently procuring huge numbers of pre-activated SIM cards in others’ names and selling the OTPs some Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIO) and ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) agents in Pakistan and in India, officials said.

The STF officials seized 47 SIM cards, 61 ATM cards, and 23 SIM covers from the accused

STF inspector general of police (IGP) JN Pankaj said that the three procured massive amounts of SIM cards in others’ names and sold the OTPs (linked/generated using the SIMs) to various clients, including some Pakistani intelligence operatives and ISI agents for large sums of money.

The STF officials seized 47 SIM cards, 61 ATM cards, and 23 SIM covers from the accused persons. A case under Sections 419/ 420/ 465/ 467/ 468/471/120(B)/34 IPC r/w 66C & 66 D of the Information Technology Act, 2000 has been registered against the accused, said the IGP.

“The three accused Pathani Samant Lenka (35), Saroj Kumar Nayak alias (26) and Soumya Pattanaik (19) were in touch with a female PIO agent who was arrested last year in an Official Secrets Act/honey-trap case in Rajasthan. These OTPs were then used to create various accounts/channels on WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, etc., and online shopping sites like Amazon and Flipkart. The OTPs were also used in opening email accounts. Though these accounts are of Indian origin, they were actually operated from Pakistan,” he said.

Lenka is a teacher in Nayagarh ITI.

According to STF officials, these agents use social media platforms for various anti-India activities like spying, communication with terrorists, radicalisation, running anti-India propaganda, fuelling anti-India/ divisive sentiments on social media, sextortion, honey-trapping, etc.

“As these accounts are registered/linked to Indian mobile numbers, people find them trustworthy. The accounts opened on online shopping platforms are also used to supply items to terrorists, anti-India elements,” said an STF official.

