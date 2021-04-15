Home / Cities / Others / Jai Ram lays foundation stones of projects worth 50 crore in Padhar
Jai Ram lays foundation stones of projects worth 50 crore in Padhar

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth around ₹50 crore in Padhar assembly segment of Mandi district on Thursday
Addressing a public meeting at Hardgalu, Jai Ram Thakur said that in the last three years, developmental projects worth 250 crore are being implemented in the public works department whereas 16 IPH schemes worth 19 crore are being implemented in the constituency.

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth around 50 crore in Padhar assembly segment of Mandi district on Thursday.

Major projects included 45m span steel truss bridge over Baggi Nallah, helipad at Prashar, 60m span steel truss footbridge over Uhl river from Barot to Multhan, functional household tap connections’ augmentation, and improvement of water supply scheme. Thakur also flagged-off an awareness van regarding checking forest fires on the occasion.

Addressing a public meeting at Hardgalu, Jai Ram said that in the last three years, developmental projects worth 250 crore are being implemented in the public works department whereas 16 IPH schemes worth 19 crore are being implemented in the constituency.

He said that despite being represented by a senior leader, there was water crisis in Drang. He added that development of Drang was on priority list of the government.

The CM said that the present state government has created 412 new panchayats in state to ensure participation of people in strengthening the grassroots institutions by ensuring their active participation.

He said that the BJP-supported candidates won more than 75% seats in the Panchayati Raj elections. He urged the elected representatives of Panchayati Raj institutions to help the families of Covid patients.

