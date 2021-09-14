Jai Ram praises health services by VMRT, Palampur

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday lauded the health services being rendered by the Vivekanand Medical Research Trust (VMRT), Palampur.

Thakur is also the chief patron of VMRT, which is headed by former Union minister Shanta Kumar.

Speaking at the VMRT meeting, Thakur said, “Yoga, naturopathy, panchkarma and physiotherapy were started under a cluster treatment system at Kayakalp in 2005. But it took a long way to start Vivekanand Hospital facing a lot of hurdles and difficulties and it was started in 2012.”

“I am pleased to know that Kayakalp is the first Aayush hospital in Himachal recommended by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Health Care Providers (NABH),” added Thakur.

“A large number of lives had been saved in emergency as people are getting best health services at their doorsteps. The trust has been successful in achieving its foundation goals,” he added.

The CM said the VMRT’s proposed project Vayovridh Sewa Sahyog Kendra, under the name ‘Vishranti’, will prove a boon to the aged under medical emergency and geriatric care system.

Expressing hope that the centre will soon be functional, Thakur said the state government is committed to smooth functioning of the trust and all possible help will be extended as and when needed.

He said the cath lab in VMRT will be functional in two months and a nursing college is also coming up which will be named after Kargil martyr Captain Saurabh Kalia.

Former CM and chairman, VMRT, Shanta Kumar remembered the difficulties faced in setting up his dream project.