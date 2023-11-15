Jal Jeevan Mission paving way for job opportunities in Ayodhya: Govt

LUCKNOW: Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Yogi Adityanath government is not only bringing tap water connectivity to the people of Ayodhya but also creating lucrative job opportunities, particularly for women, according to an official press release issued on Wednesday.

The state government is committed to making the youth and women of Ayodhya self-reliant. In pursuit of this objective, rural residents are undergoing comprehensive training in various skill sets, including plumbing, electrical work, fitting, motor mechanics, masonry, and pump operation, as highlighted in the press release.

A total of 10,322 individuals have completed the training program thus far, encompassing diverse roles such as 1522 pump operators, 1588 plumbers, 1587 motor mechanics, 1588 fitters, 1588 electricians, and 2381 masons. These trained individuals will soon be deployed in their respective villages, contributing to their communities and securing their livelihoods.

Responding to directives from Anurag Srivastava, the principal secretary of the Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply department, two individuals from each gram panchayat are undergoing specialised training as pump operators. This initiative not only enhances local skills but also ensures a steady supply of qualified personnel.

A noteworthy aspect of this initiative is the active involvement of women in Ayodhya, who are being trained as pump operators. These women will play a crucial role in managing various aspects of water supply, including voltage and ampere meters, lights, filters, and water pump maintenance.

To support their roles, the department is generously providing a special pump operator tool-kit to all trainees, free of cost. This comprehensive kit includes essential tools such as a 300 MM pipe, 130 MM wire cutter, 200 MM plier, 100 MM screwdriver, tester, and wrench set.

