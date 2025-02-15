Menu Explore
Jal Kalash initiative collects 20K plastic bottles, helping combat Ganga pollution

ByHT Correspondent, Mahakumbh Nagar (prayagraj)
Feb 15, 2025 05:58 AM IST

The Jal Kalash initiative has been launched with the support of various organisations under the leadership of G Ashok Kumar, former Director General of the Namami Gange Mission.

The Mahakumbh has witnessed several innovative initiatives focussed on environmental protection and cleanliness. Among them, the ‘Jal Kalash’ initiative has become a major highlight.

The huge kalash with plastic bottles at Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj (HT Photo)
The huge kalash with plastic bottles at Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

Located at Arail Ghat in sector 24 of the tent city on Nishad Raj Marg, this initiative aims to collect and recycle used plastic water bottles from the Kumbh area, preventing their harmful impact on the environment. So far, the campaign has successfully gathered over 20,000 plastic bottles.

This 20-day campaign, organised by development alternatives in collaboration with the HCL Foundation, is running from February 1 to February 20, 2025. At the local level, the initiative is supported by the Adarsh Seva Samiti and Mangal Bhumi Foundation.

Speaking about the initiative, G Ashok Kumar said, “To make Mahakumbh a Green Kumbh, we have taken this small step by collecting plastic bottles used in the Kumbh area. The installation of Jal Kalash symbolises the urgent need to prevent plastic waste from entering the Ganga. This effort highlights how plastic pollution disrupts the uninterrupted flow and purity of the river. By placing these plastic bottles inside a Kalash, we aim to raise awareness and inspire people to keep the Ganga clean and free from plastic waste.”

Environmental activist Rambabu Tiwari emphasised the importance of collective efforts in protecting the Ganga. He noted that much like the ‘Ek Thali Ek Thaila’ campaign, which successfully reduced pollution in this year’s Mahakumbh, the Jal Kalash initiative has been instrumental in preventing plastic waste from polluting the river. He praised the initiative by Development Alternatives and the HCL Foundation, describing it as a commendable step towards a Green Mahakumbh.

Several volunteers, including Meera Devi, Arun Kumar, Raj, Rishika, Yashi, and Satish, are actively participating in the Jal Kalash initiative.

