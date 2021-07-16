Jal Nigam recruitment anomalies: Begin trial of Azam through video conferencing, says court

LUCKNOW A Lucknow court ordered to start the trial of former cabinet minister and Rampur MP, Azam Khan, through video conferencing over his alleged involvement in anomalies related to recruitments on 1,300 posts, including 122 assistant engineers and 853 junior engineers in Jal Nigam during the Samajwadi Party regime between 2012 and 2017.

A senior government official said the court of special judge, anti corruption, Manoj Pandey issued the order (dated July 15) and allowed to start the trial of the former minister in the case. He said the court had asked the Sitapur jail authorities to make Khan appear before it through video conferencing on Monday (July 19).

The official said SIT had served B-warrant against Khan to Sitapur jail authorities in the recruitment case as he is lodged there since February 26, 2020 in another case related to alleged forgery in age-proof documents of his son Abdullah Azam.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had earlier filed chargesheet against Khan and other accused, including one Girish Chandra Srivastava, Neeraj Malik, Vishwajeet Singh, Ajay Kumar Yadav, Santosh Kumar Rastogi, Roman Fernandez and Kuldeep Singh Negi in the matter, he added.

The official said the chargesheet was filed after getting prosecution sanction from the state government on the basis of findings about his involvement in the alleged anomalies in recruitment process of Jal Nigam.

The SIT had earlier lodged an FIR against five people, including the former minister, the then secretary of urban development, SP Singh, and the then managing director of Jal Nigam, PK Ashudaani, on April 25, 2018. The former minister was the then chairman of Jal Nigam.