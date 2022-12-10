Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Jalandhar man arrested with 100-gram heroin in Ludhiana

Jalandhar man arrested with 100-gram heroin in Ludhiana

others
Published on Dec 10, 2022 12:13 AM IST

The accused was arrested with 100-gram heroin from the overbridge near Malakpur Bet in Ludhiana during a special checking

Ludhiana police are questioning the arrested accused to find out from where he procured the heroin. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The anti-narcotic cell of Ludhiana police arrested a Jalandhar man with 100-gram heroin on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Kulwinder Singh alias Kalu of Bhodey village in Bilga, Jalandhar.

Inspector Jasbir Singh, in-charge of the anti-narcotic cell, said that the accused was arrested from the overbridge near Malakpur Bet during a special checking.

Kalu has been booked under Sections 21B, 61 and 85 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act at PAU police station. He is already facing trial in three cases of assault and liquor smuggling. Police are questioning him to find out from where he procured the drugs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP