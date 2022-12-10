Jalandhar man arrested with 100-gram heroin in Ludhiana

The anti-narcotic cell of Ludhiana police arrested a Jalandhar man with 100-gram heroin on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Kulwinder Singh alias Kalu of Bhodey village in Bilga, Jalandhar.

Inspector Jasbir Singh, in-charge of the anti-narcotic cell, said that the accused was arrested from the overbridge near Malakpur Bet during a special checking.

Kalu has been booked under Sections 21B, 61 and 85 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act at PAU police station. He is already facing trial in three cases of assault and liquor smuggling. Police are questioning him to find out from where he procured the drugs.