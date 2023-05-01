Home / Cities / Others / Terrorist hideout busted in Ramban; cache of arms, ammunition recovered: Police

Terrorist hideout busted in Ramban; cache of arms, ammunition recovered: Police

ByHT Correspondent
May 01, 2023 12:52 PM IST

Acting on the inputs, a search operation by police and special operations group from Banihal was launched in the Burzalla forest area and suspected hideout locations were searched

Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district and recovered a huge cache of arms and explosives, officials said.

An FIR (first information report) under section 4 Explosive Substance Act has been registered. (HT photo)
“An information was received regarding presence of some arms, ammunition and related material in the far flung hilly and forested area of tehsil Khari”, said a police officer.

Acting on the inputs, a search operation by police and special operations group from Banihal was launched in the Burzalla forest area and suspected hideout locations were searched.

“During searches, a militant hideout was unearthed from which ammunition among other things was recovered,” said the officer.

Two rifle grenades, one UBGL, one wireless set with antenna (without battery), two IEDs with wire, a detonator with wire, 17 cartridges of AK 47, seven cartridges of 9mm ammunition, and a jacket besides a pair of black leather shoes were recovered from the hideout.

An FIR (first information report) under section 4 Explosive Substance Act has been registered and investigations have begun.

jammu and kashmir police ramban district
