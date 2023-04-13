Stray bullet from Air Force Station behind bullet injury to Ambala jail inmate

A stray bullet from the firing range of Air Force Station in Cantonment was behind the gunshot injury to a woman inmate inside Ambala central jail three months ago, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa revealed on Wednesday. Ambala central jail, where a woman inmate suffered bullet injuries, on January 18. (HT File)

Fired from an AK-47 rifle, the bullet had travelled for nearly 2.5 kilometres before it hit the undertrial, Reeta, in her leg, the SP stated.

The incident had taken place on January 18.

In view of the seriousness of the case, home minister Anil Vij, jail minister Ranjeet Chautala, director general of prisons Muhammad Akil, range IG Shivas Kaviraj and ballistic experts from Madhuban had inspected the jail to recreate the crime scene.

Though initially there was suspicion that the shots may have been fired from inside the jail premises, jail superintendent Sanjeev Pattar had categorically denied it.

An SIT under DSP, headquarters, Ramesh Kumar was constituted by the SP comprising CIA-1, cyber cell and police station concerned.

Randhawa said it was important to determine the caliber of the bullet, weapon used, type of weapon (country made or other), distance of fire, direction of fire, speed and other information.

“During the probe, nearly 85 closed-circuit television cameras in and around the jail were scrutinised. Besides, inmates and jail officials were also questioned, X-ray report of the woman was examined and the bullet sent to forensic science lab,” he added.

Ballistic experts found that the bullet with 7.62×39 mm cartridge size with 8 gram of bullet was fired from an AK-47 rifle from South East direction of the jail and travelled for nearly 2.5 kms, the SP told the reporters.

“During physical verification, it was found that the area belongs to the Air Force Station. Our sources revealed that the forces manage a small firing range in the area with a 20-ft high retaining wall and a 100-ft distance between the target and the person. On January 18, around 4,180 rounds of firing took place between 9 am to 1 pm, when the woman received the injury. All circumstances and the evidence point to stray fire from the firing range,” Randhawa added.

To avoid such incidents in future, the SP said, he will write to the authorities in the army and Air Force to get their firing range checked and strengthen the retaining walls.

“Home minister Anil Vij has also ordered a defence audit of all the firing ranges in the state. As there are a few ranges belonging to the defence forces, he is likely to take it up with the defence minister too,” said Randhawa.