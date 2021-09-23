Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jammu and Kashmir’s daily Covid count crosses 200, a first in two months

Of the total 204 daily cases, 159 cases were reported from Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw 45 infections. The summer capital Srinagar, which is witnessing an increase in cases, saw the highest count of 80 cases.
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
UPDATED ON SEP 23, 2021 04:07 AM IST
The last time Jammu and Kashmir witnessed above 200 Covid cases in a single day was on July 16.

For the first time in more than two months, Jammu and Kashmir’s daily Covid infections crossed 200 on Wednesday.

Of the total 204 daily cases, 159 cases were reported from Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw 45 infections. The summer capital Srinagar, which is witnessing an increase in cases, saw the highest count of 80 cases.

The last time the UT witnessed above 200 cases in a single day was on July 16.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 118 with active positive cases crossing 1,500 to reach 1,536, a first in 61 days.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 787 followed by Baramulla and Budgam districts with 133 and 160 active cases respectively.

Officials said 51,834 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

