Jammu and Kashmir sacks 6 government employees for ‘anti-national’ activities

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government on Wednesday dismissed six government employees, including two police constables, from their services for alleged anti-national activities.

Over a dozen government employees have been suspended in J&K since April this year.

The employees suspended by the government today are Hamid Wani, a government schoolteacher in Bijbehara, Anantnag, Jaffer Hussain Butt, a constable in Kishtwar, Mohd Rafi Butt, a junior assistant in the road & building department in Kishtwar, Liyaqat Ali Kakroo, a schoolteacher in Baramulla, Tariq Mehmood Kohli, a range officer in the forest department, Poonch, and Showkat Ahmad Khan, a police constable in Budgam.

Six separate dismissal orders were issued on behalf of J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha by commissioner secretary, general administration department.

The government issued the order after a designated committee, formed to scrutinise cases under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution of India, recommended their removal from government services over militants links.

After the dismissal of employees, the government said their activities are tantamount to posing a threat to the country’s security or they were involved in anti-national activities.

The LG had set up a special task force for this purpose in April this year.

The dismissal, however, attracted sharp reaction from mainstream political parties and employees unions, who said the employees have been terminated on flimsy grounds.

Former employee union leader and chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum, Abdul Qayoom Wani said the dismissals are a jab on the employees’ integrity.