Jammu first in J&K to vaccinate over 2 lakh people in 45+ age group

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, Jammu became the first district in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to vaccinate over 50% of its estimated population in the 45-plus age group.

Till Saturday, 2, 22,199 people over the age of 45 were vaccinated in Jammu, followed by Baramulla with 1, 21, 925 inoculations, Budgam 72,633, Kathua 64, 950, Anantnag 64, 757, Udhampur 54,807, Samba 40, 127 and Srinagar 29, 301.

In the 92 days since the start of the vaccination drive, a total of 15, 72, 620 people have been administered the Covid vaccine across Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu region accounted for 8, 17, 920 inoculations while in Kashmir, the number stood at 7, 54, 700, on Saturday.

The grand mufti, Nasir-ul-Islam has said that taking the Covid vaccine won’t break Ramadan fast and urged Muslims over the age of 45 to come forward and get vaccinated against the lethal viral infection.

The UT has so far reported 14, 51, 66 Covid infections, of which 10, 910 are still active. J&K has so far recorded 2, 051 deaths.

Amid a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases, health authorities on Saturday said phone calls, including distress calls, on their helpline numbers have started showing an upward swing.

“There is panic among the people and hence the frequency of calls has gone up on our helpline numbers,” said a health official.

“The Jammu and Kashmir health department has set up 24x7 Covid control room and those seeking information, assistance, grievance redressal and medical attention in critical cases can call us at 0191-2585444, 2582355, 2582356, 2582626, 2585542, 2584290, 2584291, 2584292, 2584293, 2584294,” he added.

In Leh, the drive to check violation of Covid-19 protocols has been intensified.

The Special Enforcement Squads (SESs), constituted by the administration, and the ARTO Leh collected a fine of ₹16,000 from violators on Saturday. Those violating social distancing or mask norms or spitting in public were fined. The government has made it mandatory to follow Covid appropriate behaviour (CAB), including wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing in public places, such as markets and even vehicles.