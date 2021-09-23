Jammu traders observe peaceful bandh against 100 proposed Reliance retail stores

Traders on Wednesday observed a peaceful bandh to register their protest against the government move to set up 100 Reliance retail stores in Jammu. All shops, including essentials’ stores and chemists, remained closed. However, transport, both commercial and passenger, plied normally.

The bandh call had been given by the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The bandh remained peaceful and there were no untoward incidents reported from anywhere, said a police official.

The work in courts was also affected by the strike. The J&K high court bar association had extended support to the bandh call and had decided to abstain themselves from the courts.

Reliance has already clarified that the talk of 100 stores being opened in Jammu is “completely untrue”.

Opposition, including Congress, National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Apni Party, AAP, CPI(M), Lok Janshakti Party besides several social groups, also supported the bandh call.

Police and paramilitary forces were deployed in strength in sensitive areas to maintain law-and- order.

JCCI president Arun Gupta said successful bandh vindicated JCCI’s stance and that it will continue to fight for ‘cause’ of Jammu province.

He expressed gratitude to the people of Jammu, especially traders’ fraternity and Jammu high court bar association and other bars of Jammu province, for extending their support.

“Overwhelming support which the Chamber has received from various quarters of the society in the entire Jammu province is testimony to the fact that the stand taken by apex body of traders is 100% right and the government should consider the demands henceforth,” he said.

He said, “The motive of JCCI was in no way to oppose the government as far as abrogation of Article 370 is concerned, as some sections in the political circles were trying to promulgate. The only reason behind this resentment was the lopsided policies of the J&K government towards the business community of the region.”

“Lately, the decisions taken by the government especially that of ending the Darbar move practice, treatment with wine shop owners, abrupt closure of bars, standard operating procedures for banquets, debarring of Mahajans, Khatris, Sikhs and Jains communities from purchasing of agricultural land in J&K, issue of sand mining, crushers and brick kiln trade, passenger tax on commercial vehicles, and with current issues of Jammu Bar Association and now the move to invite Reliance stores’ chain in the UT will prove to be detrimental for the trading community,” he said.