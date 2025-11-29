A massive protest rally was brought out and a sit-in protest was held in front of the Jamshedpur DC office on Saturday against the demolition of over 60 houses and shops in Bhuiyadih locality by the East Singhbhum district administration and Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure Services Ltd (TSUSIL) on Wednesday, even as the administration and TSUSIL decided to continue with the ongoing anti-encroachment drive, people familiar with the development said on Saturday. Jamshedpur: Protest rally, sit-in held against Bhuiyadih demolitions

Residents of Bhuiyadih under the Sitaramdera police station (PS) limits, led by former Jharkhand land and revenue minister Dulal Bhuiyan, took out the rally from the Bhuiyadih Durga Puja ground and marched to the Jamshedpur DC office, where it turned into a sit-in protest. Hundreds of women, elderly people, and even children participated in the demonstration.

“Development cannot be done by displacing poor and middle-class people. The administration and Tata Steel have been taking one-sided actions by demolishing houses and shops without prior notice or alternative arrangements. It was Constitution Day on Wednesday, and what they did that day was demolish the houses of poor, Dalit, tribal, and moolvasi families. We demand that the district administration first conduct a survey of the affected families and then undertake any anti-encroachment drive. We also urge the state government to look into the matter seriously. If the ongoing demolition drive is not stopped immediately, we will intensify our agitation and gherao Tata Steel MD TV Narendran on January 1,” Bhuiyan said while addressing the gathering.

“We want justice; we want house for house. In the name of road widening, Tata Steel and the district administration have resorted to hooliganism. What was the hurry? It is inhuman and insensitive towards people who have been living here for decades. We will block vehicles entering or exiting Tata Steel if this is not stopped,” he added.

Meanwhile, a joint meeting of the district administration and TSUSIL decided to continue the ongoing anti-encroachment drive.

“The meeting resolved to vacate government and Tata Lease land of encroachments, especially in areas where road widening is planned. Illegal constructions are being removed for widening roads and ensuring smooth traffic movement, as shops and houses alongside roads have been causing frequent traffic jams. Notices were issued after disposal of BPLE Act cases,” said ADC Prasad.

“Self-Assessment Forms (SAF) will no longer be issued by urban bodies like JNAC, MMC, and Jugsalai Municipality to buildings lacking required legal documents. JNAC and MMC will jointly monitor building drawing deviations. Three committees comprising administration and Tata Steel officials are being formed for the purpose. Water and electricity connections will be granted based on fortnightly reports submitted by these committees,” the ADC added.