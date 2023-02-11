Japan’s HMI Group to develop 30 hotels in UP, invest 7.2k cr in state

In a shot in the arm for the state’s tourism sector, Japanese hotel chain Hotel Management International (HMI) Company Limited has inked an MoU with the Uttar Pradesh government to develop 30 new hotels in different cities of the state. As per the MoU, inked on Saturday, the HMI Group has pledged an investment of ₹7,200 crore in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The development took place during the second day of the ongoing three-day-long Global Investors’ Summit. The announcement regarding the MoU was made during a session titled -- “Implementation of Special Strategic and Global Partnership between Japan and India in U.P”. Currently, the HMI Group operates more than 60 hotels in major cities of Japan.

Sharing further details, Takamoto Yokoyama, director, public relations, HMI, said, “The hotels will be opened in major cities like Ayodhya, Varanasi, Agra, and Lucknow, among others. Over 10,000 people are expected to get direct job opportunities as a result of this project.” Yokoyama also talked about the booming tourism opportunities in Varanasi during the session. He said, “Varanasi has recorded a significant uptick in tourist turnout since the development of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s efforts to encourage tourism have created immense possibilities for the hotel industry.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among the 30 hotels to be developed across U.P, there would be some five-star and seven-star facilities. “We will develop business hotels, resorts, tourist hotels, boutique hotels, all suites, and inns, among others. The work will start soon,” said Rajesh Punjabi, partner and founder of Hotel Specialist India and advisor to the HMI Group.

Another Japanese company ‘Yamanashi Hydrogen’ also shared its plans to invest in the state. Yamanashi Shimizu, the chairperson of the company, said, “We work in the field of hydrogen energy and are preparing for a big project here.”

Meanwhile, speaking on the Indo-Japan relations, Professor Ashok Chawla, advisor (Japan), ministry of external affairs, said, “Mutual interests and visits by our top leaders have strengthened the bilateral ties. In 2015, then-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe visited India and later, in 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Japan. Then again in 2017, Shinzo Abe came to Ahmedabad and an action plan was made regarding high-speed rail. Later, in 2018, PM Modi went to Japan again. The two countries trust each other. Also, Japan sees U.P. as a place of religious significance due to the state’s connection with Gautam Buddha.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several other Japanese investors also shared their experiences at the session. These included -- Tomoki Ito, CEO of waste management company ‘One World Corporation’; Ajay Kumar, CEO of renewable energy company ‘OMC Power’; Narendra Upadhyay, president of Tokyo-based NPI Company Limited; and Deepshikha Mahajan, director of solar energy company ‘Veena Enterprises’.

Japan’s One World Corp inks MoU worth $18 million with U.P. govt

One World Corporation, a Japanese company working with an aim to create zero-waste zones, has also inked an MoU worth $18 million with the U.P. government. Their main product -- Urban Rig machine -- is capable of segregation any form of waste from a garbage pile, said company CEO Tomoaki Itoh. The waste is then converted to either oil, charcoal, or metal for re-use and sale. “The entire process does not involve any superheating method and hence, there is no release of carbon into the atmosphere,” added Itoh. He further said, “Urban Rig can also be used in segregation of debris. It has been useful in the Russia-Ukraine war as well.” The company is looking for partners to facilitate the work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON