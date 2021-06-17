JD(U) works on expansion of its upper caste cell

Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal(United), or JD(U), has appointed 32 district chiefs, 35 Lok Sabha constituencies in charge, seven vice presidents, five general secretaries, and three spokespersons to its upper caste cell formed in March. The appointments have been made to strengthen the cell up to the grassroots level.

The unit was formed following JD(U)’s poor performance in the assembly election on the lines of its minority, Dalit, Mahadalit, and Other Backward Class cells.

The upper castes have traditionally been known as the main support base of JD(U)’s ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“...the exercise is to strengthen the party up to the panchayat level by adding upper caste to the party fold by making them aware of the Nitish Kumar government’s inclusive development and welfare schemes and how it has helped all the sections in equal measure. Now district executive committees will be formed in the second phase,” said Nitish Kumar Tantan, the upper caste cell chief.

JD(U) managed to win just 44 seats in the 2020 election and BJP 74 seats in the 243 member House. The National Democratic Alliance has a wafer-thin majority in the assembly.

Tantan said the JD(U) is the first party to have formed an upper caste cell and that it was committed to inclusive politics. He said they will complete the exercise of the cell’s expansion in a few weeks. “The (Covid-19) lockdown slowed our work a bit, but we are focused, and all senior functionaries of the party are supporting it. Many people are showing interest in working for the cell.”

Former AN Sinha Institute of Social Studies director DM Diwakar said the JD(U) was trying to consolidate its position by reaching out to upper castes, which it feels have been alienated. “How the BJP will take it, time will tell, as this section has been traditionally known to be with it. It will also be interesting to watch how far the JD(U) is able to convince the upper castes. For that, it will have to match political action with government efforts by giving space to upper caste in regular appointments, else it will be difficult to reach out the way the party wants.”