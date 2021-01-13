Jewar airport master plan to be revised

GREATER NOIDA:

The Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) on Wednesday forwarded suggestions from the director general of civil aviation (DGCA) and airport authority of India for minor changes to the airport master plan to the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL).

“Comments and suggestions from ministry of civil aviation, DGCA and airport authority of India (AAI) were necessary in order to ensure the compliance of all rules,” said Shailendra Bhatia nodal officer of NIAL.

Comments from the ministry and AAI are awaited, said officials.

“Once all agencies will send their suggestions, YIAPL will revise the master plan and NIAL board will approve it. Then YIAPL will prepare a development plan to be submitted in 90 days after the master plan is finalized,” said Bhatia.

Work is expected to begin at the site by middle of this year.

The master plan contains the details related with the development about the airport project, including terminals, commercial space, hotels, offices, training centre, cargo facility and parking, among other facilities.

NIAL is the nodal agency to monitor the projectm while YIALP will develop and run the project.