Jewellery loot follow-up: Five miscreants arrested after encounter in UP’s Bhadohi

Five persons accused of looting a jeweller of Bhadohi district, were arrested after an encounter with the police, near Nathaipur village of Gopiganj Kotwali, in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said. Three of them suffered bullet injuries during the shoot-out, police said.

Police recovered a bag of jewellery, a firearm and two bikes from them. The incident of robbery occurred near Dhanipur village, under the Gopiganj police station on July 8.

Police said that according to the victim, Vikas Soni, his bag contained 70 grams of gold, 20 kg of silver and ₹70,000 in cash was snatched from him. He said that the total worth of the bag was ₹25 lakh.

Superintendent of police, Bhadohi, Meenakshi Katyayan formed five teams to crack the case.

During the wee hours of Wednesday, police received information that the criminals were trying to sell the looted goods in another district. After receiving inputs, police cordoned off the area near Nathaipur.

Seeing five people coming on two bikes, the police tried to stop them, but they opened fire on the police.

In the retaliatory firing, three out of the five criminals were shot and injured. The police rushed the three injured criminals to the district hospital, where all three were treated.

Superintendent of police, Meenakshi Katyayan said that the police tried to catch the criminals near Nathaipur, but they opened fire at the police.

Those arrested were identified as Govinda Gautam, Govind Patel, Deepak Kumar Saroj, Adarsh Vishwakarma and Umesh Pal.