Jharkhand girl airlifted to Delhi days after suffering burns in acid attack

A girl was on Wednesday airlifted to New Delhi’s All Indian Institute of Medical Science from Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) under the directions of chief minister Hemant Soren days after she sustained 45% burns in an acid attack in Jharkhand’s Chatra on August 5.

In a statement, the state health department said a green corridor was provided for transporting the girl from RIMS to the Ranchi airport. Banna Gupta, the state health minister, visited RIMS on Tuesday and took stock of the girl’s condition. A medical board subsequently referred the girl for better treatment in Delhi.

People aware of the matter said that the girl is now stable but has suffered severe damage to her left eye that requires better treatment.

On August 5, one Sandeep Bharati, who is known to the girl, entered her home and poured acid on her. Bharati was arrested the same day.

The Chatra district administration separately provided ₹1 lakh to the girl’s family as she was airlifted to Delhi.

The state government has faced criticism for doing little for a girl from Dumka, who succumbed to her burn injuries on Sunday due to inadequate health facilities after a stalker set her afire.