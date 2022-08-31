Jharkhand girl airlifted to Delhi days after suffering burns in acid attack
A green corridor was provided for transporting the girl from Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences to the Ranchi airport
A girl was on Wednesday airlifted to New Delhi’s All Indian Institute of Medical Science from Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) under the directions of chief minister Hemant Soren days after she sustained 45% burns in an acid attack in Jharkhand’s Chatra on August 5.
In a statement, the state health department said a green corridor was provided for transporting the girl from RIMS to the Ranchi airport. Banna Gupta, the state health minister, visited RIMS on Tuesday and took stock of the girl’s condition. A medical board subsequently referred the girl for better treatment in Delhi.
People aware of the matter said that the girl is now stable but has suffered severe damage to her left eye that requires better treatment.
On August 5, one Sandeep Bharati, who is known to the girl, entered her home and poured acid on her. Bharati was arrested the same day.
The Chatra district administration separately provided ₹1 lakh to the girl’s family as she was airlifted to Delhi.
The state government has faced criticism for doing little for a girl from Dumka, who succumbed to her burn injuries on Sunday due to inadequate health facilities after a stalker set her afire.
-
After two years, Shimla-Delhi flight resumes on September 6
In what could give a fillip to tourism in Himachal Pradesh, Alliance Air, the Government of India-owned air carrier, will resume flight operations on the Delhi-Shimla route from September 6 after more than two years. The flight will depart from Delhi at 6.25am and reach Shimla at 7.35am. The return flight will start at 8am and land in Delhi at 9.10am. The introductory all-inclusive fare for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be ₹2,480 per head.
-
Training program to stop bleeding of accident victims launched in Bengaluru
A leading medical college here, along with few other institutions, on Tuesday launched a programme to train volunteers or anyone to stop bleeding of accident victims. The programme is designed to encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help a victim with a bleeding wound before professional help arrives, it was stated at the launch.
-
Water on roads, power cuts at homes: Bengaluru civic mess after overnight rain
Not just those who were out on the roads, even people at their homes - especially people living close to the key Outer Ring Road - faced massive power disruptions. A resident of Mahadevapura, Suvarnalekha Ravi, speaking to HT, shared her experience. Residents of some posh gated societies too faced the impact of flooded roads. Long power outages too tested the patience of residents.
-
Just one third of trees transplanted last three years survived: Delhi forest dept
New Delhi: Only one-third of the 16,461 trees transplanted in the national capital over the last three years have survived, according to data submitted by the forest department to the Delhi high court. The data shows that only one infrastructure project in Delhi that involved transplantation of trees could meet the Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy's survival rate threshold of 80%. The Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy was officially notified in December, 2020.
-
Bihar law minister stripped of portfolio a day before anticipatory bail hearing
Bihar law minister Kartikey Singh was on Wednesday given the sugarcane industry portfolio, the cabinet secretariat department notification said. This development comes a day before the scheduled hearing on the anticipatory bail application of the minister in the Nitish Kumar government's cabinet. The hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of Kumar in an abduction case is scheduled for Thursday. BJP did not hold back in taking a dig at the government.
