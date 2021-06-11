Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
J&K L-G may take call on Amarnath Yatra next week

The pilgrimage, which was called off last year in view of Covid pandemic, is scheduled to take place from June 28 to August 22
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Sources say shrine board officials are in favour of cancelling the pilgrimage owing to the Covid crisis. (Representational photo)

Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) headed by Lt governor Manoj Sinha has yet to take a decision on the annual Amarnath Yatra, officials said on Friday.

“The decision has to be taken by the L-G and whatever is communicated to us, we will abide by it,” said a SASB senior official.

The pilgrimage, which was called off last year in view of Covid pandemic, is scheduled to take place from June 28 to August 22.

Official sources, however, revealed that Sinha is likely to chair the SASB meeting next week to take a call on the pilgrimage.

“We anticipate a decision in the meeting, but it depends on the Centre. The SASB will go by Centre’s decision on the Yatra. However, officials are not in its favour and do not want this pilgrimage to become another super-spreader event like the Kumbh Mela,” they said.

On June 8, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina had said a restricted pilgrimage should be facilitated if the prevailing Covid situation does not allow a full-fledged yatra.

The 56-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir, housing the naturally formed ice Shivalinga, is scheduled to start from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal on June 28 and culminate on August 22.

