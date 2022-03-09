J&K Mahile Congress takes out protest march over women rights

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge J&K affairs Rajni Patil, AICC spokesperson Alka Lamba, J&KPCC chief GA Mir and J&K Mahila Congress president Indu Pawar along with many other party leaders and activists were stopped from marching towards Raj Bhawan at Indira Gandhi Chowk in Jammu on Tuesday.

Police stopped the ‘Beti Adhikaar rally’ from proceeding beyond Indira Chowk towards the L-G house.

The march was held to lodge protest over women rights, inflation, unemployment and other burning issues.

The march was coincided with International Women’s Day to highlight the rights and issues of women.

The protestors raised slogans of “Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon” as coined by Priyanka Gandhi.

Organised by J&K Mahila Congress, the march started from near the statue of former prime minister Indira Gandhi where they offered floral petals to the leader.

Patil lashed out at the BJP for its failure in fulfilling the promise of women security. What has happened in different parts of country against women under BJP regime is shameful, she said.

Referring to the unprecedented price rise and record unemployment, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, she said the Modi government has failed to bring prices under control.

“The common man is suffering due to unprecedented price rise of all essential commodities and unreasonable taxes. Women are worst sufferers under BJP regime,” she said.

She said it was Congress which guaranteed 33% reservation to women in the three-tier Panchayat Raj institutions in country and it stands committed to the rights and empowerment of women.

“Our leader Rahul Gandhi has assured of 50% women chief ministers in country when Congress comes to power,” she said.

She assured of restoration of statehood and early elections in J&K to ‘restore democracy’. Congress will continue its fight for the rights of people of J&K, she said.

