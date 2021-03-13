Home / Cities / Others / J&K Police issues list of 9 wanted militants
others

J&K Police issues list of 9 wanted militants

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday issued a list of nine wanted militants and sought information from the people about them
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:20 PM IST
Of the nine militants, seven are active in Srinagar city and its outskirts. (AFP)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday issued a list of nine wanted militants and sought information from the people about them.

Of the nine militants, seven are active in Srinagar city and its outskirts.

While releasing their pictures, the police promised rewards to people who would provide information about the militants and also shared phone numbers to contact the cops.

One of the nine militants, Shahid Khursheed of Chanpora had joined militancy last month, while Waseem Qadir Mir of Nowgam, Bilal Ahmad Bhat, Imran Ahmad Sofi of Natipora, Saquib Manzoor of Barzulla and Ubaid Shafi Dar of Batamaloo took up arms last year.

The police have also named Abid Nadeem Bhat of Eidgah in the list. He has been an active militant since 2018.

Apart from them, the list includes Mohammad Yusuf Dar of Check Kawoosa, Budgam. According to the police, he had joined militancy in 2012, however, he got recycled in 2015 again and is wanted by police ever since. As per the list, Mohammad Abbas Shiekh from Kulgam, who became a militant in 2015 and is considered as one of the prominent commanders in south Kashmir, is also wanted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Woman falls from 4th floor, man dumps her near garbage dump to die

Use ‘surplus funds’ to pay pending wages, says governing bodies of 2 Delhi govt funded colleges

Air quality commission shuts down after ordinance lapses

Doctors of Kasturba Hospital go on indefinite strike to demand pending wages

Police, however, has not mentioned anything about the groups these militants are affiliated to.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP