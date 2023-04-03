Arms, ammunition recovered near Pakistan border in J&K

The Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Police on Monday seized arms and ammunition a Pakistani drone is suspected to have been dropped at Rakh Barutia village in the border district of Samba. A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot. (Sourced)

“We received information about some suspicious material wrapped in a yellow packet near bushes in Rakh Barutia. A police team immediately rushed to the spot and seized the packet,” said a police officer. “Three China-made pistols, six magazines, 48 bullets, and four Chinese hand grenades were recovered from the packet.”

The officer said a long plastic string was also recovered from the spot and it appeared to have been used to winch the packet. He added a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot, which is close to the under construction All India Institute of Medical Science in Vijaypur.

On Saturday, the Border Security Force fired at a Pakistani drone after spotting it in the Samba district and forced it to return to the other side of the border.

A grenade was recovered on Thursday a day after an improvised explosive device (IED) went off near a border police post in Sanyal in the Kathua district. People aware of the matter said the possibility of the drone having dropped the explosives cannot be ruled out.

Over two dozen Pakistani drones were detected along the 192-km long India-Pakistan border in the Jammu region last year amid attempts to fuel the insurgency in the region through the smuggling of arms and ammunition via unmanned aerial vehicles.

In June 2021, two Indian Air Force personnel were injured in blasts carried out through drones at the Jammu airport, which is used for strategic operations and VVIP movements.

