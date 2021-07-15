J&K: Qualified aspirants irate after being barred from Class IV jobs

Hundreds of graduate and postgraduate youth of Jammu and Kashmir, who cracked the entrance test for Class IV jobs, are aghast as the officials have decided not to consider them for final selections. They want the administration to reconsider the decision.

Last year, Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) announced vacancies for 8,575 Class IV posts in various departments of the Union Territory. The minimum qualification for the posts was set as matric while the maximum was set as Class 12, though aspirants with higher qualifications were also allowed to appear in the entrance tests.

Now the agency has called 9,652 shortlisted aspirants for document verification; however, it has sought an affidavit from the candidates stating that they don’t have a qualification higher than Class 12 as of August 2020 and if JKSSB comes to know that the candidate possesses a qualification above that, his/her services will be terminated ab-initio.

Also Read | Army sets up school with modern facilities in J&K’s Poonch

“It is unconstitutional, unethical, illogical and inhuman. These rules are so injustice driven. They declare fresh graduates eligible and highly qualified candidates who have struggled for years and are also at the verge of becoming overage ineligible,” said Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, an MBA.

He said he was desperate for the job as he has a family to look after. “I will choose a Class IV job any day over depression and being idle at home. Some candidates have secured less percentage in their graduation, which makes them ineligible to apply for any graduate level post. Where will they go?” he said.

Nasreena Fayaz, 37, said she was a postgraduate in psychology and had an M.Ed degree from Kashmir University. “I am a single parent and have to look after my son. I applied for a JKSSB jobs many times but unfortunately was not successful before. This is the first time my name appeared in any selection list. I want to do this job as I am on the verge of becoming overage for any government job,” she said.

Shahid Akbar Wani, who said he has done MA, MEd and MPhil, said that he wanted to become a teacher but there had been a freeze on the posts from 2018.

“In such circumstances, I have no other option but to go for a Class IV job. If the administration wants me to burn down all my higher degrees to get this job, I am ready, because I have a huge responsibility to take care of my aged parents, two siblings, wife and a daughter,” he said.

Ashiq Hussain Lily, JKSSB’s member controller of examinations, said that they are following the policy of the government.

“Whatever general administration department has decided we are following that,” he said.

Another official of the SSB, on condition of anonymity, said that these posts were for lower qualified aspirants who are not eligible for higher posts.

“Of the 50,000 posts which have to be filled, 8,575 have been kept for lower qualified youth while the rest are for those with higher qualifications,” he said.