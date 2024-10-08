J&K results: Iltija Mufti accepts defeat from Sirgufwara-Bijbehara

People’s Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti on Tuesday accepted defeat as she was trailing in Sirgufwara-Bijbehara seat by 4,334 votes after six rounds of counting. National Conference candidate Bashir Ahmad Veeri was leading with 17,615 votes, with more six more rounds of counting to go. People's Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti. (ANI Photo)

Iltija, who is the daughter of party supremo and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, made her electoral debut in this year’s assembly elections.

“I accept the verdict of the people. The love and affection I received from everyone in Bijbehara will always stay with me. Gratitude to my PDP workers who worked so hard throughout this campaign,” Iltija said on social media platform X.