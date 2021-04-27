J&K sees its deadliest day of pandemic as 25 succumb

With 25 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, Jammu and Kashmir recorded the highest single-day toll since the outbreak, health officials said on Monday. The latest fatalities have taken the UT’s overall toll to 2, 172.

While 14 of the deaths were reported from Jammu division, 11 people lost their lives in Kashmir. This month, 178 people lost their battle to the virus so far.

The UT also recorded 2,135 new infections, taking the case tally to 1, 62, 890. Of the new cases, 1, 344 cases are from Kashmir while 791 are from Jammu, besides 299 travellers.

Since April 20, the UT has been recording 1, 900 to 2, 000 cases every day. On Sunday J&K recorded a high of 2, 381 cases, the highest single-day count since the pandemic outbreak in March 2020.

Officials said with 632 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections, followed by 472 in Jammu district, 139 in Kulgam, 136 in Baramulla, 135 in Reasi, 133 in Budgam, and 93 in Anantnag.

The number of active cases, which has been rising exponentially, crossed 20,000 to settle at 20,601, officials said. As many as 1,067 patients also recovered, including 589 from Kashmir and 478 from Jammu. The recovery rate, as on Monday, was 86.01%. Over 7.08 million tests have been conducted in the UT so far.