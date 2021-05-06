J&K sees record single-day rise of 4,716 cases, 52 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday hit another grim milestone with a record single-day rise of 4,716 Covid-19 infections and 52 deaths.

Overall, the number of cases in the union territory has reached 1,96,585 and the death toll is now 2,510.

Of the new cases, 3,198 are from Kashmir, while 1,518 pertain to Jammu. Among these, 129 were travellers.

Out of the 52 deaths, 28 were reported in Jammu division and 24 in Kashmir. On Monday, as many as 51 people had succumbed to the infection.

The month of April recorded the highest monthly tally of 45,123 infections and 289 deaths this year against 4,519 cases and 37 deaths in March.

Officials said with 1,125 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections, followed by 598 in Jammu district, 511 in Baramulla, 362 in Pulwama, 277 in Budgam and 255 in Anantnag.

The number of active cases, which has been rising exponentially, reached 39,628, officials said. Most of these cases have been added after February 9 when the UT had the lowest active case tally of 593.

Around 2,338 patients recovered on Wednesday, including 1,794 in Kashmir and 544 in Jammu.

As many as 1,54,447 people have recuperated so far, taking the recovery rate to 78.56% against the 98% in the first fortnight of February. Over 7.46 million tests have been conducted in the UT so far.

Srinagar and Jammu districts have together contributed about 86,600 cases and 1,148 deaths.

Owing to the surging cases, the J&K administration had imposed corona curfew in four districts of Srinagar, Jammu, Baramulla and Budgam on April 29 which was has been extended till May 10. Samba district was also brought under lockdown from Wednesday evening.

Around 49,000 people above 45 years of age and 5,982 in the age group of 18-44 were vaccinated in J&K on Wednesday, the officials said. Over 25 lakh people have been vaccinated in the UT so far.

24x7 oxygen war room started in Jammu

The industries and commerce department on Wednesday established a 24x7 oxygen war room (control room) at Udhyog Bhawan, Rail Head Complex, Jammu, to monitor and manage the supply and distribution of oxygen within the Jammu division.

Madhur Anand has been nominated as the nodal officer for the control room and the public can contact him on phone numbers 9469593931 and 9469593933 in case of emergency.

The war room will be in constant touch with the consumers and suppliers of oxygen and will take immediate necessary steps, whenever needed.

The order issued by Anu Malhotra, director, industries and commerce department, however, did not mention if NGOs and volunteer groups are permitted to fill oxygen cylinders.

Routine surgeries deferred in Jammu division hospitals

The J&K administration on Wednesday ordered to defer routine/elective surgeries at all government and private health institutions of Jammu division for their optimal utilisation amid the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Issued by divisional commissioner Raghav Langer, the order, however, said emergency services and critical care required for co-morbid and dialysis patients, and maternal and child health services would continue as usual.

“In view of the prevailing situation of Covid-19 pandemic in Jammu division demands optimal utilisation of available resources so that the existing infrastructure/healthcare facilities are not overburdened, the elective/routine surgeries are required to be deferred,” the order read.

Langar said the main focus of the healthcare system at this juncture was the management of virus cases. “All elective/routine surgeries shall be deferred in government as well as private health institutions in the division; unless there are pressing medical reasons and the benefits of such procedure outweigh the risk related to Covid situation and its fallout,” the order said.