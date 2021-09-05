Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / J&K’s X-band Doppler weather radar to be inaugurated today
others

J&K’s X-band Doppler weather radar to be inaugurated today

A spokesperson said that India Meteorological Department has installed an X-Band Doppler weather radar at Jammu to provide improved weather services to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 01:01 AM IST
Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh will inaugurate X-band Doppler weather radar and GPS-based indigenous pilot Sonde here on Sunday. (ANI)

Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh will inaugurate X-band Doppler weather radar and GPS-based indigenous pilot Sonde here on Sunday, said officials.

A spokesperson said that India Meteorological Department has installed an X-Band Doppler weather radar at Jammu to provide improved weather services to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The technology will help in providing nowcast (very short range forecast up to 3 hours) for all types of severe weather events affecting the region, especially thunderstorms, lightning, squall, heavy rain, etc,” he said.

It will also provide weather forecasts for different sectors including tourism forecasts for pilgrims of Mata Vaishno Devi, Katra, which has an average footfall of 8.5 million every year besides providing input to numerical weather prediction models for generating better weather forecasts, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

J&K sees 116 cases, 1 death in last 24 hours

Woman attacked, lootedin moving train

Viral fever raging in Rohilkhand region, health dept on the alert

Microalgae, tech to treat water waste: IIT BHU research
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP