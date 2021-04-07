JNU imposes night curfew in line with Delhi govt's order

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has imposed a night curfew on its campus from 10pm to 5am till April 30, in line with a Delhi government order that puts in place similar restrictions in the national capital.

A notice issued by JNU registrar Anirban Chakraborti on Tuesday said that as part of the curfew, dhabas and canteens on campus will shut by 9pm, and library timings will be restricted.

“Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library will stay open from 9am to 8pm on weekdays, and 10am to 6pm on weekends and holidays till further notice,” the notice read.

“However, there will be no restrictions on the movement of people engaged in emergency services, in cases of medical emergency, and on the supply of goods during the curfew period on the production of a valid ID card,” it added.

People travelling to or from the airport, railway stations, or bus terminals will be exempt from the curbs as well, upon producing valid tickets. Shops selling groceries, fruits, medicines, and ATMs have also been exempt.

Movement within campus, and all entries and exits will be “restricted” for all residents. The University’s security branch has been asked to comply with the instructions and ensure that all gates are shut during the curfew period.

“Anyone who violates the above directions and Covid-19 protocols... shall be liable for disciplinary action,” the notice said.

