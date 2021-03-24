JNUTA alleges appointment of new registrar ‘backdoor entry’

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University teachers’ association (JNUTA) on Wednesday alleged “discrepancies” in the appointment of the new registrar and accused the vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar of “brazen abuse of temporary extension” by making an appointment without approval from the executive council, the top decision-making body.

While Kumar’s tenure was set to end on January 26, the education ministry on January 22 directed that Kumar be allowed to continue in his position “until further orders”.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the JNUTA alleged that contrary to the university’s claim the appointment was not approved by the competent authority. “On 17 March 2021, through an office order issued by deputy registrar...the university was informed about the appointment of a new registrar. Like in all other matters the letter stated that the decision made had the ‘approval of the Competent Authority’. The question that comes up therefore is precisely this --- who is the Competent Authority in the matter of appointment of the Registrar. Statute 8 (1) of University rules categorically states that the ‘Registrar shall be appointed by the Executive Council’ and ‘shall be a full-time salaried officer of the University’. It may be noted that there has been no Executive Council meeting where the EC has deliberated on the matter or approval for this decision has been specifically sought.”

The teachers body said the appointment of the new Registrar as a “backdoor entry”.

Despite several requests, the university administration did not comment on the allegations.

Earlier on Tuesday, the university issued a statement condemning a section of faculty members for spreading “falsehood & malicious propaganda”.