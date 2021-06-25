Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Jobs to sons of MLAs: More families claim right to government compassion
others

Jobs to sons of MLAs: More families claim right to government compassion

A number of other families from Amritsar have claimed that they are also entitled to a government job or equivalent compensation on the same grounds as offered to the sons of MLAs
By Surjit Singh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 11:04 PM IST
Militants killed the head of many families, estimated ay 30,000, in Punjab during the dark days of terrorism. (HT Photo)

Amritsar With Captain Amarinder Singh-led state government offering government jobs to sons of two MLAs from terrorism-hit families on compassionate grounds, a number of other families have claimed that they are also entitled to a government job or equivalent compensation on the same grounds.

“My father Jogindar Pal was just 50 when militants shot him dead at his sweetmeat shop in a Tarn Taran market. I was a Class-11 student then. After his death, we faced extreme financial hardship and even left Punjab to save the rest of the family. We returned to Tarn Taran in 1992, under the Beant Singh government,” said Sumut Sondhi, secretary, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee.

He added, “I have been working in the Congress for long. The party has formed the government in Punjab thrice after that, yet my family has not been granted any relief. Despite several pleas, we were never compensated. If the state government has started compensating terrorism-hit families, it should not discriminate.”

Amritsar-based Gurpreet Singh said, “My father Abnashi Singh was kidnapped in 1980s and it is widely believed that militants killed him. He had served as the personal secretary of the then Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gurcharan Singh Tohra. Despite this, the government never thought of giving us anything on compassionate grounds. Both my sons, Kunwar Partap Singh and Tej Partap Singh, are educated but jobless.”

In 1987, the world of two kid brothers was turned upside down when militants eliminated their parents, Darshan Singh and Gurmeet Kaur, “While my mother was killed, my father was taken to an unknown place to never return,” said Baljit, 36, of Muglani village near Khadoor Sahib in Tarn Taran district. His brother Kanwanjit Singh, 40, adds, “Militancy was at its peak. We understood the meaning of orphan then.”

Baljit added, “As we were children, we could not lodge a First-Information Report (FIR), nor secure death certificates of our parents. My maternal grandfather dropped us to a nearby religious dera that raised us. We are still living there and struggling to make ends meet. Over the years, we have submitted a number of applications to the government, seeking compensation or relief. We have been ignored.”

“It is people like us who actually deserve government jobs that are today being provided to sons of rich families of MLAs,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Kind man clears tree that fell on neighbour’s property, video wows people

Bride tricks groom while eating golgappas at wedding. Watch hilarious video

Swiggy’s ‘you can't make everyone happy’ tweet gets wonderful replies

Couple in US rescues horse from drowning in river. Here's how they did it
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP