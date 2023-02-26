Jodhpur-based army personnel dies after completing Triathlon in Odisha

A 42-year-old army personnel from Jodhpur in Rajasthan died shortly after finishing a Triathlon competition comprising swimming, marathon run and cycling at the Ramchandi area of Puri district on Saturday, police said.

Police officials in Puri said the army personnel identified as Nitin Soni complained of chest pain minutes after he completed the Triathlon event.

Chandrabhaga police station inspector Rabindra Sethy said that Soni took part in the HercUlean ITF Triathlon at Konark in Odisha’s Puri, like several others beginning 4am.

He swum 3.8 km in the Bay of Bengal, ran 42 km and cycled 180 km along the coast, Sethy said. However, soon after, he complained of chest pain and wished to go back to his hotel room.

“We took him to a government hospital at Konark, and from there he was shifted to Puri district headquarters hospital where he was declared brought dead,” Sethy added.

Sethy said an unnatural death case has been registered in this regard and his body was sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of his death. The elder brother of the deceased arrived in Bhubaneswar from Jodhpur to receive the body, police said.