Student dies at Bengaluru's Azim Premji University after ending hunger strike

A student from Bengaluru's Azim Premzi University died of cardiac arrest on Friday after protesting against the mandatory shuttle fee for hostel students. The student is identified as Abhijeet and he was said to be on a hunger strike along with the fellow protesting students.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, a student said, “Abhijit was on hunger strike since the 10th day of the protest, and he broke the fast only on Thursday. He was on hunger strike for 24 hours. We did not know that there is a proper way to break the fast and only realised after he passed away. Even I felt the discomfort after breaking the fast”

The student also alleged that the university lacked the basic medical facilities inside the campus and tried to threaten the protesting students. “The college doesn’t have any medical support ready for emergencies even after we informed them about the hunger strike. Instead, we were threatened by the management with disciplinary actions. Some of the protesting students had to attend classes as the management was strict about attendance and no mercy was shown. We all are devastated by the loss and university management is only trying to save the reputation by saying that he was not part of the protest,” the student added. The dead body of Abhijit is kept at Bengaluru’s St. John’s hospital. The university is yet to respond to the death of the student and the copy will be updated when there is a response from the management.

The students of APU protested for more than ten days against the mandatory shuttle fee of Rs. 8500 for KGA hostel students which is located two kilometers away from the campus. However, on Friday, the management agreed to waive off the shuttle fee for students under scholarship.