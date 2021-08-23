Joshi to hold show of strength in Amritsar on August 28

Amritsar After joining the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and being appointed senior vice-president of the party, former Punjab minister Anil Joshi, along with his supporters, paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and the Durgiana Temple on Monday.

The former BJP leader, two-time MLA from Amritsar North, was felicitated by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) at the information office of the shrine. Golden Temple chief manager Gurinder Singh honoured him in the presence of the SAD city president Gurpartap Singh Tikka.

“I will be organising a gathering in Amritsar north assembly segment on August 28. Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia will address the gathering,” he said.

Joshi had raised his voice in favour of farmers agitating against the three farm laws that the BJP-led Union government first brought through an ordinance. He was expelled from the saffron party for six years for criticising the state BJP leadership for “mishandling” the situation. The BJP had termed his conduct as anti-party.