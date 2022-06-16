June 10 Prayagraj violence: Filing of claims for damages begins

Miscreants of Prayagraj violence will be made to pay for damages they caused in the stone-pelting and arson on June 10, say district officials. So far, the estimate of the damage stands at around ₹1 crore, they added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The process of submitting claims for these damages to the claims commissioner has got underway, and so far, three claims have been filed. For the first time in Prayagraj, a claim has been filed by the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the police department to get compensation for the damages incurred by them. A similar claim for damages caused by the rampaging mobs to CCTV cameras, cables and platforms installed as part of Prayagraj Smart City project has been filed too, said a senior district administration official.

“Some claims for damaged CCTV cameras and cables, damage to a PAC truck and other vehicles besides deployment of security personnel at Atala and localities nearby on June 10 have been received. Others whose properties have suffered damages can also submit their claims,” said Sanjay Goyal, divisional commissioner, Prayagraj.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

District magistrate, Prayagraj, Sanjay Khatri, said that many vehicles of common people were also vandalised during the disturbance. “All such people who suffered damages in the incident can also submit claims giving an estimate of their losses to the administration,” he added.

The ‘UP Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Property Ordinance 2020’, approved by the UP Cabinet on March 13, 2020, before being promulgated after governor Anandiben Patel gave her accent, is now in effect in the state.

Following the official promulgation of the ordinance, the claims tribunal is empowered to address all cases of damage and loss of property of government and private individuals during riots, demonstrations, political processions and illegal agitations.

The tribunal is governed by the rules and provisions of the ordinance. It is incumbent upon the tribunal to assess damages caused to public or private property in such cases. Moreover, it has the power to appoint a claims commissioner to estimate the damages and investigate liabilities further.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It has been empowered to appoint an assessor of the damages to the properties in every district also. The claims commissioner has the responsibility to make a report and submit it to the tribunal within a period of three months or such time as may be granted by the tribunal. Moreover, the tribunal also has the power to attach the property of rioters.