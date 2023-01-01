Junior Punjab Basketball Championship: Ludhiana hoopsters qualify for final round

The district boys’ team and Ludhiana Basketball Academy (LBA) have sealed a berth in the final round of the Junior Punjab Basketball Championship being held at Guru Nanak Stadium here. As many as 22 teams from across the state are participating in the tournament.

In the semi-final matches for boys’, the Ludhiana team defeated Patiala 70-48, while in the match played between LBA and Hoshiarpur, LBA emerged victorious 39-19.

In the league matches of boys’ and girls’ teams held on Sunday, the boys’ team of Ludhiana defeated Jalandhar 45-9, while Ludhiana girls’ team beat Amritsar 44-22 and the girls’ team of Ludhiana Basketball Academy tasted victory by defeating Hoshiarpur 25-3.

In other matches on the second day, Patiala girls’ team defeated Kapurthala 33-7, while the Hoshiarpur girls outplayed Khanna 34-14. Hoshiarpur boys’ team defeated Fatehgarh 66-0, while Patiala outwitted Moga 40-14. In the girls’ matches, Patiala trounced Amritsar 42-06.

Punjab Basketball Association general secretary Teja Singh Dhaliwal said the accommodation and diet for players coming from the far-flung areas has been arranged by the academy at different venues. He said after playing in the qualifying round, 20 teams from five zones and two teams from Ludhiana Academy are participating in the championship. Ludhiana Basketball Academy is the current champion in the boys’ and girls’ categories. He added that a number of international players are also participating in the championship.

