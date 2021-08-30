Junnar sees 2 leopard attacks: 3-yr-old in hospital, 80-year old escapes

PUNE In two separate leopard attacks in Junnar taluka – a three-year old boy got seriously injured, while an 80-year old man received minor injuries on Sunday.

The first incident happened in Ale village, where the 80-year old man returning from his farm in the evening was attacked by a leopard. He was able to escape quickly.

In the second incident, which occurred at 8 pm – Ved Akshay Chaskar, the three-year old, was attacked by a leopard when he was playing in front of his house in Rajuri village.

The leopard dragged the boy for 25 metres before his parents heard his screams and rescued him.

“The boy was bleeding and he was rushed to hospital in a nearby village, but after his parents’ consent he was shifted to a private hospital in Bhosari where his treatment is going on. The boy has more than 150 stitches and the doctor has said he is out of danger,” said Jayram Gowda, deputy conservator of forest, Junnar.

“The family will get compensation from the government. This case will be considered as a special category case and along with all the financial help for medicinal aid, more support will be provided. We are submitting a report to higher authorities,” added Gowda.

In Junnar, known for its sugarcane belt, leopard attacks are common. Forest guards are seeking permission to install trap cages in the villages to catch the animals