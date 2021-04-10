Kaithal farmers protest no procurement, block Hisar-Chandigarh highway

Protesting non-procurement of wheat at grain markets, a group of farmers on Friday blocked the Hisar-Chandigarh highway in Kaithal.

The farmers alleged the Haryana government is trying to divide farmers and arhtiyas. They said farmers are being harassed due to new mode of payments adopted by the government.

They said the government should ensure that their produce is procured on minimum support price (MSP) without any delay.

“Agencies concerned are not procuring our wheat and we were waiting in mandis since four days. This is even after the produce is fit for procurement,” alleged the protesting farmers.

They slammed arhtiyas for not procuring their wheat and forcing them to wait at mandis.

“Why are the farmers being harassed by the commission agents? Farmers have the right to get direct payment and will return the dues of arhtiyas if their produce is procured,” said BKU (Charuni) Kaithal district president Hoshiar Singh Gill, adding that the government is not taking any action to resolve the issue.

After high drama of hours and assurance of the district administration, the farmers ended their protest and lifted the blockade. At around 3pm, the district authorities started the procurement process.

KARNAL ARHTIYAS SUPPORT PROCUREMENT

In Karnal, a section of arhtiyas continued to oppose the strike and support the procurement operations for the second consecutive day.

Ashok Gupta, president of the Haryana State Anaj Mandi Arhtiyas Association, who is leading the strike against the decision of 100% direct payment to farmers, reached Karnal to seek support of all arhtiyas and urged them not to support procurement and join the strike.

But over 200 commission agents continued with the procurement process.

75% FARMERS SOUGHT DIRECT PAYMENT

Additional chief secretary to Haryana government Devender Singh inspected procurement operations in Karnal grain market and said that government is committed towards procuring every single grain on MSP.

Reacting to the strike of arhtiyas, he said that the decision of direct payment was taken after over 75% farmers sought direct payment into their bank accounts.

He said that the payment will be disbursed into accounts of farmers within 48 hours of procurement and the commission agents will get their commission and labour charges.

BKU (CHARUNI) FARMERS, ARHTIYS’ FACE-OFF AT AMBALA GRAIN MARKET

AMBALA A face-off between a group of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) farmers and commission agents was seen at the Ambala grain market on Friday. While farmers demanded purchase of wheat, the arhtiyas continued their strike on the second consecutive day demanding change in payment system for wheat farmers.

Farmers, led by radical peasant leader Jai Singh Jalbera, reached the mandi after reports of no purchase of wheat due to strike.

The leader had a hard time with Duni Chand, president of a body representing the arhtiyas at his office, where a verbal spat led to a brief sit-in by the farmers.

Jai Singh, who is not holding any officiating position in the union and is known for his provocative statements, levelled a series of allegations on Chand and blamed him for blocking the purchase.

Sukhdev Singh, a farmer from Kapuri village who was accompanying Jai Singh, claimed that the strike is only by the arhtiyas and farmers don’t have support this.

“Government is ready to purchase our crop but the agents are adamant not to. In all this, we are struggling. We demand that the authorities should at least purchase the crop that has already reached the mandis,” he said.

Chand, denying Jai Singh’s allegations, said that the strike is state-wide and he cannot take any step against his association.

Malkit Singh, district president of farmers’ union said, “BKU has supported the state-wide agitation of arhtiyas.”

The district administration has given license to over 150 depot holders to initiate the purchase. SDM (City) Sachin Gupta said training of depot holders is underway and they’ll carry on with the procurement despite the strike.

On Thursday, over 2,611 MT wheat was procured at purchase centres in Ambala. As per official figures, government agencies procured 27,226 MT crop as on April 8, as compared to 24,655 MT till a day earlier.

HDF general secretary Chitra Sarwara reached Mohra Mandi in Ambala Cantt and lent support to the agitating arhtiyas. She said government should continue with the old payment system to farmers through the agents.

Meanwhile, in Yamunanagar, Congress’ Sadhaura MLA also reached a local mandi and discussed the payment issue with the arhtiyas.

(With inputs from Bhavey Nagpal)